FBN-COMMANDERS-WENTZ
Carson Wentz walks off the field after failing to convert on third down in a Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell.

Carson Wentz said his time in Philadelphia was “a wild ride,” and Sunday, when the Commanders host the Eagles for their first divisional matchup this year, emotions will be mixed.

The game will also be the first time Wentz has faced his former team. After his complicated tenure in Philadelphia and the trade that brought him to one of its divisional rivals earlier this year, the uniqueness of the matchup can’t be understated.

