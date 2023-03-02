ANAHEIM, Calif. — Craig Smith was taking a pregame nap in his Seattle hotel room last Thursday when he heard a knock on his door. It was Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who told Smith that he wouldn’t be playing that night against the Kraken. Smith had been traded to the Washington Capitals. After watching countless teammates get moved over his 12 years in the NHL, it had finally happened to him, for the first time.

“A weird feeling,” said the 33-year-old Smith, who didn’t know what else to do but pull up Washington’s schedule online and see where the team was playing. He would have less than 48 hours to fly across the country, learn Washington’s defensive system and play in a home game against the New York Rangers.

