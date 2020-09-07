The Washington Football Team had already made one surprise roster move by releasing Adrian Peterson before it followed with nearly two dozen others to form its first 53-man roster of 2020. Yet the most notable decision was not a roster cut but the continued comeback of Alex Smith.
Coach Ron Rivera, after a full month of on-field evaluations and a recent meeting with his 36-year-old quarterback, said Saturday after the culmination of roster cuts that Smith will be part of the team’s 53-man roster. And not just for a day or so before placing him on injured reserve, but with the intent to keep him on the active roster for the season.
“There were a couple things that happened last week that I found real interesting as we were talking about what our plan would be with Alex,” Rivera said Saturday afternoon. “In each of those [practice] sessions that we had, you could see the progress, you could see him developing. But the one thing you really didn’t know was his mental state of mind and where he was.
“We sat down with him — myself, [quarterbacks coach] Kenny Zampese and [offensive coordinator] Scott Turner — and he was very passionate about wanting the opportunity to play again, very passionate about making this football team. And that really stood out to me because it really just showed that, mentally, I think he’s passed the hurdle.”
The step is the latest in Smith’s arduous journey back to football after suffering a compound leg fracture in November 2018. After undergoing 17 surgeries to repair the bones in his lower left leg and to clean out an infection that nearly took his life, Smith spent nearly 20 months regaining his strength and relearning tasks that used to come naturally.
He was activated from the physically unable to perform list for the start of Washington’s padded portion of training camp and progressed to the point of participating in seven-on-seven, then nine-on-nine and later 11-on-11 drills in shells.
Smith did not participate in full team drills during Washington’s final camp practice, held Monday at FedEx Field. Rivera was vague about Smith’s future when asked about it afterward, but by then the final boxes had yet to be checked.
“You guys didn’t get to see it, but we threw him right in the middle of the fire the last two days of practice,” Rivera said Saturday. “He handled all the 11-on-11 drills for the backups and for the practice team stuff. [He] got right in the middle of it. People were flying all over the place and he just stood tall.”
The team’s practices Thursday and Friday, which were closed to media, were noncontact workouts in shells. But the intensity of the sessions can inevitably lead to accidental hits, and Rivera indicated Smith took some contact.
“That’s one of those things that if it happens, it happens,” Rivera said. “That’s part of the thing that you worry about, is that quarterbacks go in there and some of them get shy and they don’t stand tall and they kind of pull out or make bad throws. He stood tall.”
That Smith will stay on the 53-man roster is the surest sign yet that Rivera and his staff — as well as Smith — believe he’s ready for live action. When asked whether he would feel comfortable turning to Smith in Week 1 if the team needed him, Rivera simply smiled and said, “Yeah.”
Washington’s quarterback trio of Smith, Kyle Allen and appointed starter Dwayne Haskins will be the focal point of the team’s new offense. But many others who took part in the early phases of Rivera’s cultural rebuild were let go Saturday or lost for the season on injured reserve.
The most surprising cuts were safety Sean Davis and wide receiver Trey Quinn. Davis signed a one-year contract in free agency to become part of the team’s retooled secondary. His release was less about his own performance in training camp and more about the play of Troy Apke, as well as rookie Kamren Curl and special teams ace Deshazor Everett.
Apke, a 2018 fourth-round pick whom Rivera scouted heavily ahead of the draft that year, received the majority of first-team reps in camp to grab a firm hold on the starting job.
Quinn, “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2018 draft, started six games last season and doubled as a punt returner. But Rivera kept only five wide receivers in part because of the versatility of his running backs.
“Antonio Gibson’s background, J.D. McKissic’s background — if we had a situation where we knew J.D. could play the slot, if something else came up we’d know that Antonio could go out and play as the X as well because we cross-trained both of those guys at some point in camp,” Rivera said. “They did just what we needed if we get into an emergency. It’s one of those things where we feel comfortable. But we’re still going to check out what’s happening.”
Washington kept 10 offensive linemen and nine defensive linemen with the intent of using many in multiple spots. Rivera stressed at the start of the offseason the value of versatility on both sides to provide depth and options within the scheme.
Seventh-round draft pick James Smith-Williams landed a roster spot in a crowded room of defensive ends because of his position flexibility; he can play multiple techniques along the line and be used on the interior or at defensive end.
Defensive end Ryan Anderson, whose fit in Jack Del Rio’s 4-3 scheme was questioned at the outset of camp, was mentioned in trade speculation as rosters were formed. Rivera said “those things are being floated about everybody” and assured the team has “specific things” planned for Anderson on defense.
Five players were put on injured reserve, and because they were placed there without first making the initial 53-man roster, they are done for the season. Reuben Foster, whom Washington claimed off waivers in 2018, was one of them.
Foster’s first three years in the league were hindered by injuries and off-field problems. He was activated from the PUP list for training camp but, according to Rivera, “kind of plateaued” in his recovery from knee surgery.
Foster is in the last year of his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent in March.
