Not one to sit idly by, Geoff Arnold has been forced to do just that during this coronavirus outbreak.
The 32-year-old Arnold was at spring training, preparing for his first season as the lead radio voice for the Baltimore Orioles when the virus reached pandemic status, bringing Major League Baseball and most of the rest of the world to a sudden halt.
“This is weird for everyone. There is no other way around it,” said Arnold, who spent the last five years broadcasting Frederick Keys games as part of his front-office job with the team.
When he wasn’t working for the Keys, Arnold kept himself busy as the lead play-by-play voice for George Washington University men’s and women’s basketball and the Delaware Blue Coats, the G-League affiliate for the Philadelphia 76ers, among other assignments.
He’s called baseball and basketball games for ESPN’s ACC Network.
“I tend to do pretty well with a lot of tasks,” Arnold said. “It’s what I am used to.”
Arnold’s hustle over the last 10 years and willingness to take on so many tasks since graduating from Dickinson College is a big reason why the Orioles tabbed him for such a prominent role on their broadcasts.
“Everything that I have been doing has prepared me for this,” he said.
With the future of Major League Baseball presently unclear, Arnold left the Orioles’ spring-training base in Sarasota, Florida and headed home. Opening day in the majors had been scheduled for Thursday before spring training was halted due to the coronavirus. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced last week that the season will not begin until mid-May at the earliest.
The hiatus has given Arnold a chance to finalize his move from Frederick to Baltimore and spend time with his immediate family in the Philadelphia area.
“I have been getting a little time to chill,” Arnold said. “It’s a great time to read and look at different things involved with the job, to take care of yourself and work on the other relationships you have in your life.”
Having called 10 Orioles spring training games, including one on television for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, Arnold feels like he is ready to go whenever they decide to begin the season.
He’s had a chance to work and develop a rapport with most of the people he will be partnered with on Orioles broadcasts, including former members of the team, like Brian Roberts, Ben McDonald and Mike Bordick, as well as Melanie Newman, who will be the first woman in franchise history to call games from the booth.
“We are all in limbo right now,” Arnold said. “We don’t know when the season will start, and we don’t know what it will look like once it does. We are all hopeful there will be baseball soon. But there is stuff going on in the world right now that is bigger than baseball. It’s just a tough time for everyone.”
