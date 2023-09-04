Typically, Josiah Gray reserves his on-field emotion for special moments — such as a strikeout that gets him out of a jam or a timely pitch that induces weak contact and leads to a few smacks of his glove in approval. On the rare occasions when he airs out negative feelings, they’re often with his face in his glove as he looks to the ground.

But then there was Sunday’s first inning during a sweep-securing loss to the Miami Marlins, when the Washington Nationals right-hander stepped out of character. He turned toward center field, yelled and directed his frustration at Jacob Young, a rookie who had missed a routine flyball after he lost it in the sun.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription