Super Bowl Football

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and head coach Andy Reid celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Eagles on Sunday night in Glendale, Ariz.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Andy Reid coaches on. Patrick Mahomes is at the height of his quarterbacking greatness, with no end to his dominance in sight, even as challengers fortify themselves. The Kansas City Chiefs, as they were quick to say following their latest Super Bowl triumph Sunday night, are not done.

It can be debated whether the Chiefs qualify as a full-scale NFL dynasty just yet after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a thriller at State Farm Stadium for their second Super Bowl title orchestrated by Reid and Mahomes. But they are, at the very least, well on their way, with appearances in five straight AFC championship games and three of the past four Super Bowls.

