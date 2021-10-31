DENVER — Broncos players swarmed the corner of the end zone in celebration as their teammates jogged off the field to the locker room, raising their helmets in triumph.
Denver’s disappointing defense collected a pair of sacks and an interception, and its offense did just enough to outplay its opponent. And that was just the first half.
In a game billed as a must-win for both teams — teams that have shared many of the same on-field struggles, from quarterback to cornerback — the Washington Football Team left Denver with one of its worst losses of the past few years, falling to the Broncos, 17-10.
Sunday’s defeat dropped Washington to 2-6 ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline and magnified the depths of its persistent problems — all while its list of injured players continued to grow.
On a day when Denver (4-4) celebrated its previous franchise quarterback, Peyton Manning, Washington didn’t get enough from its current quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, and its inefficient defense.
After a debacle of a first half in which Washington’s four possessions produced just three points and the Broncos led 10-3 at halftime, Heinicke and the offense appeared on track for more of the same in the third quarter. Washington’s defense came up with a key stop on third and nine, but Heinicke was sacked — for the third of five times on the day — as Washington’s first drive of the half stalled.
But on its next possession, Washington built a 10-play drive that spanned 94 yards and ended with a perfectly placed back-shoulder pass from Heinicke to DeAndre Carter for a 20-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone — the same place where, not much earlier, Denver safety Justin Simmons celebrated his interception of Heinicke on a Hail Mary to close the first half. This time, Heinicke was the one pumping his fist after his team tied the score at 10.
But by then, Washington had lost its starting center, Chase Roullier, to an ankle injury that required an air cast and a cart to take him off the field. Later it would lose left guard Ereck Flowers after already being without right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and right tackles Sam Cosmi and Cornelius Lucas.
And by then, Washington already had been exposed. No longer could it blame its early-season struggles on growth and development, or on the star quarterbacks it had faced this year. No longer could it fool itself into thinking this was temporary, that the rust would fall off, that the mistakes could be corrected easily.
Facing essentially a facsimile of itself, Washington faltered as often as ever.
During a brief sequence in the first quarter, Washington defensive end Montez Sweat was penalized for a neutral-zone infraction, safety Bobby McCain dropped a would-be interception of a pass thrown directly to him by the Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater, and Washington gave up a 31-yard completion along the right sideline.
Chris Blewitt, the kicker it signed off the street to replace Dustin Hopkins, bounced a 45-yard field goal attempt off the shoulder of a Broncos player and had a second try blocked. The latter attempt, from 47 yards, would have given Washington a 13-10 lead with less than nine minutes left. Instead, Denver’s Melvin Gordon III got into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day on the subsequent drive, this time on the ground from seven yards to put Denver ahead 17-10.
If Washington is guaranteed of anything in the coming days, it’s a dismal plane ride home and probably a tryout for a new kicker; three of Blewitt’s five field goal attempts in his two games have been blocked.
Heinicke tried to keep Washington in it in the final minutes, leading his team back into the red zone after a string of big plays — a 19-yard completion to running back J.D. McKissic, a 22-yard pass to wide receiver Dax Milne for a third-down conversion and a 14-yard catch-and-run by Carter.
But with the game in his grasp, at Denver’s 7-yard line and with less than two minutes remaining, Heinicke was strip-sacked for a loss of 13. Lineman Charles Leno Jr. recovered the ball, but Heinicke’s Hail Mary on fourth down was intercepted by Simmons in the corner of the end zone — again.
After he was gifted one last chance with 21 seconds left following a disastrous Denver drive that featured two fumbles in three plays, Heinicke had one pass deflected, took his fifth sack, threw another that was incomplete and ended it all with a last-gasp attempt that sailed well out of the end zone. He finished 24 for 39 for 270 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Washington has a bye this coming week, giving it ample time to stew over its miscues but few options to correct them. It has little to offer via trade, and giving away draft picks for players who would help them limp to the end of a disappointing season seems illogical.
