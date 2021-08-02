Late at practice Monday morning, the first of the Washington Football Team’s training camp in Ashburn, Va., running back Antonio Gibson arrived at the line to find his running lane plugged. He stutter-stepped; his eyes flashed outside. This had been the focal point of his entire rookie season: Learn the nuances of a position he hadn’t played much, including when to cut away in search of a big play and when to press the hole to gain the few available yards.
This time, Gibson cut it back, looking for space, using the explosive burst that made him a star at Memphis and enticed Washington to draft him in the third round. But he never found it. The defense wrapped him up, and after practice, Coach Ron Rivera emphasized he should’ve pressed the hole a little longer.
“But you’re starting to see [the feel] come,” Rivera said. “Today, I saw a good glimpse of, when he does do it the right way, it can create something.”
The play’s silver lining: Gibson cut without pain. He said the toe injury that lingered from last year into this spring, the one that made it painful to cut, no longer bothers him besides soreness after long days. And he noted he’s continuing to receive regular treatment after practice as well. Rivera said Gibson is back up to speed, though he acknowledged earlier in camp, “You never know, because turf toe is one of those things.”
“This year, [cutting has] been fine,” Gibson said. “If I need to get far backside, I’m making those [jump] cuts. That’s where I kind of noticed a difference [from last year].”
On the field, Gibson can build off a successful rookie season — 206 touches, 1,042 total yards, 11 touchdowns — by blending last year’s focus (rushing) and what he excelled at in college (receiving). Rivera succeeded in Carolina with a similar hybrid back in Christian McCaffrey. If Gibson got as comfortable as McCaffrey in both roles, offensive coordinator Scott Turner could use him more on third down and deploy different personnel groups to make it difficult for the defense to match up.
For example, Washington could line up in a two-back set with Gibson and J.D. McKissic. The quarterback could read the defense and motion one of them out of the backfield to create a favorable matchup for a pass or lighten the box for a run.
“Depending on how the defense reacts, we’ll run a certain play,” Rivera said. “It’ll open up the playbook a little bit more.”
Gibson needs to improve his running back skills to make that true dual-threat nature a possibility, he said. He feels comfortable running routes, and he’s used to sizing up safeties and linebackers, but he’s still working on the small nuances of the running back position. He wants to improve his decision-making, including aim-point on his runs and how to decipher what he sees from the offensive linemen moving in front of him.
“I’m loving the process,” he said. “I was playing a lot last year, and I’m just learning as I go, and I’m still noticing that I have a lot to learn.”
Shoring up these subtleties will help accentuate Gibson’s talent. He was as elusive as the team hoped he would be last season — he broke at least one tackle on 13.6% of his runs, second among players with 100 or more rushes, according to Sportradar — and yet that same ability can lead to exasperation. Gibson’s instincts are to cut it back, to make a play, but Rivera emphasized Gibson can’t indulge them in certain situations, such as in the red zone. If it’s third-and-short, don’t cut, just get the first down.
“I’m still trying to learn,” Gibson said of when to press the hole and when to cut back. “It’s kind of frustrating, but that goes with the situation. It’s knowing, when you just need those two or three yards, to just get north.”
One of the clearest blends of these skill sets is running routes out of the backfield. Gibson ran 203 routes last season, according to Pro Football Focus, but Rivera wants him to improve on two aspects unique to running them from the traditional back alignment: Timing and angles.
Out of the backfield, Gibson gets more time to set up the defender with a move rather than the one or two steps a wide receiver like Terry McLaurin usually has outside. Rivera wants Gibson to be more patient by reading the defender with time and leveraging him with angles.
“It’s the little nuances that running backs have been doing for a long time,” Rivera said. “For him, it’s really only been last year. So, he’s got to understand that concept a little bit more.”
Yet when he’s in the open field, it’s easy to forget all the minute details Gibson has left to learn. He just looks fast and agile and powerful. And sometimes, like on Monday, when he outruns a trash-talking defensive end or laughs as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sprints beside him to lead-block, it looks like Gibson is having fun.
