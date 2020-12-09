WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team could be without its star running back for a little longer. Rookie Antonio Gibson, who was sidelined for much of Washington’s upset victory in Pittsburgh, suffered a turf toe injury in the first quarter, and his availability for the team’s Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers is in doubt, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Gibson appeared to suffer the injury on a 13-yard run with about 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith tackled Gibson by grabbing his left leg, and though Gibson immediately stood after the play, he hobbled off the field and signaled for someone to replace him.
Turf toe is a sprain of the ligaments around the big toe, typically caused by hyperextension of the toe. Although the injury is fairly common, the treatment and recovery can vary depending on the grade of the injury, among other factors. Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay suffered turf toe earlier in the season and missed three games while he recovered. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was reported to have “really bad turf toe” that he suffered in Week 11, but has played through it the past two games.
The severity of Gibson’s injury is not yet known and probably will determine the length of his absence if he misses Sunday’s game. The team’s options to fill the void are limited, probably leading Washington to rely on J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber, as it did against Pittsburgh.
Bryce Love (knee) is on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. And because of the NFL’s six-day pre-entry testing for the novel coronavirus, Washington would not be able to acquire a running back from another team’s practice squad or sign a free agent and have him available for Sunday’s game.
Washington could elevate one of the running backs on its practice squad for Sunday’s game, though neither has played an NFL snap. Michael Warren, a former University of Cincinnati tailback who rushed for more than 1,200 yards in each of his final two college seasons, signed with Washington on Wednesday. Warren spent the virtual offseason program and training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted, but he was cut in early September.
Javon Leake, a former University of Maryland rusher and returner, spent the offseason with the New York Giants after going undrafted, but he was cut as rosters were pared. He signed to Washington’s practice squad in mid-November, was briefly on its reserve/COVID-19 list and was cleared Dec. 2.
Gibson’s injury is not the only one Washington is dealing with after Monday’s game. Tight end Temarrick Hemingway suffered a dislocated wrist and is done for the rest of the season, people familiar with the matter confirmed. Hemingway played eight games as primarily a blocking tight end on offense and as a key contributor on special teams.
The team will activate Marcus Baugh from the practice squad, those with knowledge of the situation said, providing reinforcement with a player who knows the team well and has some game experience. Baugh played the first four games with Washington, but he was ruled out the following two games as he dealt with a death in his family. He was cut Oct. 22 and signed to the practice squad two days later.
The injuries to Gibson and Hemingway come at a crucial time for Washington as it makes a push for a playoff berth. At 5-7, Washington is in second place in the NFC East behind the Giants, who have an identical record but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington. The team faces another tough stretch that will determine its future. After playing the 49ers in Arizona, the team will host the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers before closing out the season in Philadelphia against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier contributed to this report.
There were a couple of minor offensive line injuries in the last game to go with our top running back's injury and our tight end injury, so things not looking great for our offense this Sunday.
