Commanders running back Antonio Gibson enters his third training camp with a good grasp on his position and a leaner frame.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

After a recent Commanders practice, Taylor Gibson teetered across the turf and scooped up a football, which was nearly as big as her head. Her father, Antonio Gibson, the dynamic Washington Commanders running back, stood nearby. Then Taylor, who’s 14 months old, hoisted the ball over her right shoulder and scampered down the field, briefly looking like her dad had at his best last year. But Gibson, playing defender, caught her in just a few steps.

“A.G., you got another big-play threat there,” a fan joked.

