Thomas Johnson graduate Nate Hairston was released Monday by the Arizona Cardinals, sending the veteran cornerback looking for another team as roster cutdowns begin around the NFL in preparation for the regular season.
Since being drafted by the Colts in the fifth round in 2017 and spending two seasons with Indianapolis, Hairston has traveled the country in seek of a regular job.
The Colts traded him to the New York Jets. Aside from the Colts, Jets and Cardinals, he’s seen action with the Denver Broncos. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.
His most productive year was his rookie campaign, in which he registered 35 combined tackles, an interception and a safety in 14 games.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Temple product has started 18 of the 61 games he’s played in as a pro, logging two picks and 13 passes defensed.
He played in 16 games for Denver in 2021, but had trouble cracking the lineup last season for the Cardinals — he saw time in just two games — and entered training camp this summer down the depth chart on a team not expected to compete for the playoffs.
The other three players in the NFL with Frederick County ties are locks to make the 53-man rosters on their teams.
Linganore grad Rob Havenstein is entrenched as a stalwart of the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive line, entering his ninth season as their starting right tackle.
Meanwhile, Vikings rookie Jordan Addison, a Tuscarora High alum, projects to play a key role as their No. 2 or 3 wide receiver after they took him with the 23rd pick in the draft out of Southern Cal.
Fellow first-round pick and former Urbana High player Bryan Bresee is expected to see playing time as a defensive tackle for the New Orleans Saints, who took him at No. 29 out of Clemson.
