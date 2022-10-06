Washington forward T.J. Oshie and defenseman Dmitry Orlov were both absent from Capitals practice Thursday as they dealt with injuries.

Oshie suffered a second-period hit during Washington’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and did not return. The team later announced he suffered an upper-body injury. Washington officially listed Oshie as “day-to-day” Thursday. Coach Peter Laviolette said Oshie “probably” won’t play in Washington’s final preseason game, scheduled for Saturday at home against Columbus.

