WASHINGTON — At least five interested parties, including mortgage mogul Stanley Middleman and South Korean billionaire Michael B. Kim, have looked through the Washington Nationals’ financial reports and met with team personnel, and the Lerner family will seek initial bids before the end of the regular season for a potential sale of the team, according to multiple people familiar with the process.

The Nationals’ recent trade of star outfielder Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres was an unusual complexity, but the team’s sale process did not directly dictate the decision, those people said. Three people with direct knowledge of the Soto deliberations said the Lerners did not seek input about Soto from any of the potential bidders. All spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about an ongoing process.

