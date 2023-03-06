NFL Combine Football

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones runs a drill Sunday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The Washington Commanders spent a significant chunk of their one-on-one time at the NFL scouting combine talking to offensive linemen. The team used at least 19 of its 45 formal interviews on prospects across tackle, guard and center, including Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski and Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who are both projected to be top-15 picks.

Though formal interviews are not perfect gauges of interest — a team can like a prospect but not “formal” him — they do offer insight into what a team prioritizes with one of its most valuable combine assets.

