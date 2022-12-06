Commanders Giants Football

The Commanders' Jahan Dotson, left, runs for a touchdown while the Giants Zyon Gilbert tries to tackle during the second half Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. 

 Associated Press

After reviewing the tape of the Washington Commanders' 20-20 tie with the New York Giants, coach Ron Rivera, ever the optimist, said he believes his team is "close" -- and if it can capitalize on its missed opportunities and clean up its mistakes, it will be able to compete with some of the NFL's more prolific offenses.

He cited the Commanders' 90-yard scoring drive that started before the two-minute warning as a positive sign. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who had struggled in spurts throughout the game, threw a 20-yard pass to wideout Curtis Samuel on fourth-and-4, found Samuel again for a 25-yard completion, then turned to rookie Jahan Dotson, who took a short pass and spun his way into the end zone for the game-tying touchdown from 28 yards.

