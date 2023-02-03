Doug Williams

Washington quarterback Doug Williams became the first African-American quarterback to win a Super Bowl in 1988, setting a record with 340 yards passing in the game, a 42-10 win over Denver.

 Associated Press file photo

When the confetti fell at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Doug Williams’ eyes welled up with tears as he watched from the basement of his home in Northern Virginia.

The Chiefs’ win over the Bengals, which followed the Eagles’ victory over the 49ers that afternoon, set up a meeting Williams had long hoped to see.

