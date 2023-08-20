Commanders Football

Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste’s physical traits — he is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds — give Washington an advantage.

 Associated Press

There are usually a few things rookies learn immediately in the NFL: One, the quickest way to a roster spot is often through special teams. Two, those who take care of their bodies often last longer. And three, those who don’t study will get left behind, if not embarrassed first.

Commanders third-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste has checked off all three lessons, taking especially the last two to heart in recent years. He spent part of the offseason at Kula Sports Performance in Colorado to recover from the nicks and bruises he suffered last season, and he worked with the team’s strength and conditioning staff to refine his offseason workouts. He has also spent hours poring over game tapes to analyze his own technique as well as that of teammates and other corners across the league.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription