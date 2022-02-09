In Rob Havenstein’s seven seasons playing in the NFL for the Rams, the team has moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles, fired Jeff Fisher and then hired Sean McVay as coach, opened a palatial new stadium and now advanced to the Super Bowl twice.
Their second appearance in the big game will be Sunday evening against the Cincinnati Bengals in said palatial stadium, marking the second straight season a team has played the Super Bowl on its home field.
At the end of December, a few days prior to his de facto homecoming game in Baltimore against the Ravens, Havenstein appeared on the News-Post’s weekly sports podcast, The Final Score, with sports reporter Greg Swatek.
Over the course of a 36-minute conversation, Havenstein talked about his eventful seven years in the league, raising two daughters off the field with his wife, Meaghan, playing in a state-of-the-art facility like SoFi Stadium, including the first season without fans, and his accomplished teammates like quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp.
The full podcast is available at fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt of the conversation between Havenstein and Swatek. It has been edited for space.
Swatek: When you watch film, what are you looking for? Just tendencies of guys that you’re going to match up with?
Havenstein: When it comes to personnel, obviously we talk a lot about what style of defense they play, so everyone should have an understanding of that, because that doesn’t really change. But it goes from guy to guy, who you’re going to be up against mostly. So looking at tendencies, you know, how they like to rush. ... You’re going up against someone, and obviously he’s going to do it a certain way, and you like to do things a certain way, and you’re kind of thinking about what would be best. Or do I need to change something I’ve been doing because he’s got X move? So it’s trying to play the game within the game a little bit, and you’re just trying to get as much information as possible before you go take that exam when bullets start flying, because usually guys don’t like to change that much because they’re there for a reason. They rush how they rush. They’re good at it, and that’s why they’re on the field.
Swatek: So here’s the question you’ve been asked a thousand times. I’m gonna ask it 1,001. Who are the best pass rushers you faced?
Havenstein: It’s definitely a question I get a lot over the years. Obviously, [the Chicago Bears’] Khalil Mack is a guy at the top of the list. He’s an absolute incredible rusher. [The New Orleans Saints’] Cam Jordan is an absolute technical guy who’s got a lot of thump to him. He’s he’s got a very specific style of rush that’s hard to play with. But there’s been a ton of guys. I’m lucky I don’t have to go go up against [teammate and All-Pro defensive tackle] Aaron [Donald] in games.
Swatek: When you’re going up against a guy like that, a Cam Jordan, does your mindset change? Or is it just locked in and you’re the same guy for every snap?
Havenstein: You’ve got to be the same guy, you’ve got to prepare the same way. Because if you prepare great one week and then you’re playing a guy who maybe doesn’t have a household name like that the next week, and you don’t prepare the same way, you’re gonna go out there and get embarrassed. Or [Rams head coach] Sean McVay likes to say humbleness is just a week away in the NFL. And so that’s something that we preach a lot, is that you’re doing the same thing every single week. You’re preparing the same way. It doesn’t change with who you’re playing, what team you’re playing. It’s, you’re preparing to the best of your ability every single week. And if you don’t, usually it shows.
Swatek: What’s the coolest thing about SoFi Stadium? If I come out and visited you and say, “Hey, Rob, show me the stadium,” what’s the one thing you have to show me about SoFi?
Havenstein: It’s obviously breathtaking when you get out there. The views when you get up in the stadium and you go see some of the suites, and you’re like, “Wow, this is incredible.” But just the gameday experience would be kind of bar-none what the stadium was built for. And to see everything out there rocking and getting loud, and you’ve got the big giant video board ... I mean, just that thing alone is impressive. I find myself, when the defense is going, watching that half the time rather than the actual game.
Swatek: What has [quarterback] Matt Stafford brought to your team?
Havenstein: Obviously, being a veteran guy, and being an absolute unbelievable player, he’s just brought a presence in there that just can’t be replicated. Because it’s experience at the end of the day. Look at his numbers. He’s fastest to, what, 20,000, 30,000, 40,000 [passing yards]. And I think [50,000] was the one he just broke at the Seattle game, or something like that. So he’s obviously an unbelievable quarterback, but he’s just got such a confidence, such a knowledge of the game, and such a feel for things. ... He’s not just talking X’s and O’s about what the playbook would say. He’s saying, like, how certain guys are playing things, or what he wants to do for a protection. ... It’s really incredible to be with because you’re having just a regular conversation on the line and talking about different things, and you kind of forget that you’re out there actually playing football.
Swatek: Well, what was the adjustment period like for you guys to him [after Stafford was acquired from Detroit in the offseason]? Was it a significant period, or did he come in and he was one of the guys right away?
Havenstein: Obviously, you get to know people and everything like that, but it was pretty much right away. He is who he is. And he’s absolutely established himself as one of our leaders right away. And that’s just the type of guy he is. And he wouldn’t be where he is without that.
Swatek: And just a word on the season that Cooper is having. Numbers off the charts across the board. Touchdown leader, catch leader, yardage leader. How about Cooper?
Havenstein: Yeah, Cooper has been amazing. And, honestly, that’s not a surprise at all. The way he works and the way he prepares, you knew it would [only] be time until he blows up and everything like that. He’s just a truly selfless guy. The things he does without the ball is kind of the more impressive stuff to me. Obviously, being an offensive lineman, I love blocking. But, I mean, if you actually flip on the tape and watch him compete in our run game ... we actually use him at point-of-attack stuff, because he is just that elite at that. Just throwing his body in there and really being a really complete blocker, probably one of the more complete wide receivers in today’s game, and it’s showing unbelievably well. But the stats will never reflect kind of what he’s actually been doing for our offense in terms of everything else. It’s really amazing to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.