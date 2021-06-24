The West Virginia Black Bears scored four runs in the second inning and held on to top the Frederick Keys 4-3 on Thursday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia.
West Virginia got two runs on a wild pitch by Luke Anderson and two more on a single by Garrett Spain in the second inning.
Frederick fought back with single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings. Mason Auer, Zach Dezenzo, and Anthony Herron Jr. each had RBIs for the Keys, with Dezenzo and Auer hitting solo home runs.
Down a run in the top of the ninth, Herron reached on a one-out infield single. He then stole second and moved to third on a passed ball.
But Tremaine Spears popped out and Eddie McCabe struck out looking to end the game.
Herron had a double, while Tyler had a triple. Both players had two hits to lead the Keys.
Frederick returns home on Friday for a three-game series with the Trenton Thunder.
The Keys are 5-18-2.
