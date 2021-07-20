In just their second game since the Major League Baseball draft, the Keys fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 13-7 Tuesday night at Nymeo Field and saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.
Keys starter Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis surrendered nine earned runs on eight hits, including three home runs, in 3 2-3 innings of work.
After falling behind 10-2 after five innings, the Keys rallied to score two in the bottom of the sixth and three in the bottom of the ninth.
Jake Plastiak and Aaron Straker each homered for the Keys, who fell to 1-1 since the draft. Their previous three games were either postponed or canceled by rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.