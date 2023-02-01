Hall of Fame-Beathard Football

Former Washington Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard hired Joe Gibbs as the team’s coach and used his instinctual skills at unearthing talent to build a roster that won the Super Bowl.

 Associated Press file photo

Bobby Beathard, an NFL executive who built the foundation for seven Super Bowl teams during his Hall of Fame career, winning two titles in the 1980s as the general manager of Washington’s NFL franchise, died Jan. 30 at his home at Franklin, Tenn. He was 86.

The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said his son Casey Beathard.

