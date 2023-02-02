It did not take very long for Charley Casserly, then a young scout with the 1978 Washington Redskins, to appreciate the unique skills of the man who recently had been hired to become the team’s new general manager and his new boss, Bobby Beathard.

“Back then, it was traditional for scouts to go out on the road for weeks at a time,” Casserly recalled in a telephone interview from his home near Tampa on Wednesday night. “Bobby was a family man. He had four kids, and he didn’t believe in that. One of the first times he met with us he said he wanted us to come home and be with our families on the weekends. That’s the way he wanted it, and that’s just the way he was.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription