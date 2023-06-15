bkn-wizards

Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause built into the five-year, maximum contract he signed last year.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

The day after the Washington Wizards’ season ended, the organization’s cornerstone player was asked whether he expected to be at training camp come fall. After 11 years in D.C., including the past five running in place, Bradley Beal gave an answer that left a sliver of doubt.

“I can’t foresee the future,” he said with an exasperated shrug before pausing. “But yeah.”

