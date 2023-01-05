CHICAGO — Exactly one month after the Washington Wizards announced their franchise player would miss time due to a right hamstring strain, Bradley Beal had more bad news. The guard will miss at least the next three games after an MRI exam revealed what the Wizards called a low-grade strain of his left hamstring.

Beal did not practice in Chicago on Thursday, where the team stayed for two days between games in Milwaukee and Oklahoma City. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he did off-court mobility work instead.

