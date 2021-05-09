In a season packed with injury and illness, the Washington Wizards have one more hurdle to clear as they look to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with four regular season games remaining. Star guard Bradley Beal will miss Monday’s game in Atlanta with a left hamstring strain and is expected to be listed as day-to-day after that, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Beal underwent an MRI exam Sunday after injuring his leg in an overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The exam ruled out significant injury to the hamstring, news that was first reported by The Athletic.
The 27-year-old’s injury comes at a delicate time for Washington, which needs two wins in its four remaining games to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. It entered Sunday night ninth in the East, a half-game ahead of the Pacers and 1 1/2 games behind the eighth-seeded Charlotte Hornets.
After they face the Hawks on Monday and Wednesday in Atlanta, the Wizards are scheduled to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and the Hornets on Sunday in their season finale.
Beal’s injury came during a game in which he also briefly left the court after rolling his ankle early in the third quarter. He returned with few apparent signs of discomfort until the game’s final minutes, when he subbed out with 21.4 seconds left in regulation and looked to be in distress on the sideline.
Even so, he moved well enough to notch the fifth 50-point game of his career.
“I couldn’t tell you when I tweaked [the hamstring]. I knew it was just a little tight in the second half,” Beal said Saturday. “In the first play of the second half I twisted my damn ankle, and I just wanted to make sure — I went to the back, wanted to make sure it wasn’t too crazy. I’m always a guy who will bounce back pretty quick, especially with ankle injuries.
“But I went back out there, [and] my left hammy felt a little tight. I didn’t think anything of it. I just kept playing, pushed through it, and then I think the layup on [Doug] McDermott on the end that put us up one, that kind of intensified it a little bit. Then the final little floater I missed at the end, that definitely kind of put it over the top for me. Coach [Scott Brooks] played it smart, got me out of there, and thank God we closed it out.”
Beal is locked in a battle with Golden State’s Stephen Curry for the NBA scoring title. Curry leads the league with 31.9 points per game, while Beal, who led the league for most of the season, averages 31.4.
