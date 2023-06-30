BArbara Fritchie Classic
Brandon Price comes out of a turn with his front wheel off the ground in the All Star Twins main event last year at the 101st annual Barbara Fritchie Classic at the Frederick Fairgrounds.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

In recent years, a Brandon Price win at the Barbara Fritchie Classic has sort of been like fireworks at Baker Park — it’s a Frederick Fourth of July holiday tradition.

Price has won the last three main events at the Barbara Fritchie Classic, a motorcycle race held each Independence Day at the Frederick Fairgrounds, and he’ll be looking to make it four in a row on Tuesday, which marks the race’s 102nd year.

