FBN-COMMANDERS

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. celebrates after moving the pile for a first down against the Giants on Sunday.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

The Washington Commanders found their identity midseason, when Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback and the focus turned to the running game.

Entering the season, coach Ron Rivera had envisioned creating a two-back tandem, similar to what he had in Carolina. Last spring, the Commanders drafted Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round out of Alabama and altered the role of Antonio Gibson, their feature back the past two seasons. But it wasn’t until Week 5 when the vision started to take shape.

