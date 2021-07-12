The Brunswick all-stars defeated Berlin 11-1 Monday night to advance to the championship game in the Maryland State 9-11 Little League Tournament in West Salisbury.
Jared Ricketts pitched a complete game for the Railroaders, striking out six and giving up two hits. The game ended after four innings due to the 10-run rule.
Henry Maeshiro and Ryan Wheeler each had two hits for Brunswick, while Austin Loveless and Michael Minnick both doubled.
Brunswick will play the winner of West End and Berlin at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
