Recently, Meghan Bresee unearthed an old video of her son, Bryan, declaring that he was going to one day play in the NFL.
He was in first grade at the time, and his words were less of a bold prediction than something any sports-minded kid might say at that age.
But then Bresee began to grow bigger, stronger and faster at a significantly faster rate than his peers. He was tall and lean and towered over just about everybody on the youth football team he played on near his home in Urbana.
He was a unique two-way player back then, holding the rare distinction of playing quarterback and on the defensive line. His father, Richie, a former offensive lineman at James Madison University, believed his son was destined to be a pass-rushing defensive end due to his height, speed and leaner frame.
His mother believed he was going to be a quarterback because he was just so dominant with the ball in his hands.
“I tried to explain to her that only one person in high school could play quarterback,” Richie Bresee said. “If you are a D-lineman, you have a much better option to play, or tight end.”
Bresee became neither a quarterback nor a defensive end. Through natural growth, a healthy appetite and dedication to strength and conditioning, his tall and lean frame filled out more than anyone anticipated.
He settled into a starring role on the interior of the defensive line both at Damascus High School, where he was named the Maryland Player of the Year in 2018 and helped lead the Swarmin’ Hornets to a pair of state titles, and at Clemson University, where he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year after a dominant freshman season in 2020.
Now, after two of the most trying years of his life, recovering from a torn ACL and losing his younger sister, Ella, to brain cancer, Bresee’s NFL dream is on the verge of becoming reality. He’s very likely to be taken in the first round of the draft Thursday night.
He’s a 6-foot-5, 305-pound behemoth who happens to be light on his feet. At the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.86 seconds, which was the fourth-fastest time among the defensive tackles.
It’s not hard to imagine some defensive coordinator salivating at the thought of plugging the 21-year-old Bresee into the middle of his defense and watching him shed blocks, get after the quarterback and help stuff the running game.
The idea really excites Bresee, too.
“It’s always been what I wanted to do, and what I have worked towards,” he said.
A man among boysIn the summer of 2019, prior to Bresee’s senior year of high school at Damascus, then-Swarmin’ Hornets coach Eric Wallich had a cookout at his home.
Dean Swink, the former head coach at Tuscarora who now holds the same job at Urbana, was in attendance. He was out of coaching at the time to tend to his growing family, and Wallich used the occasion to try and persuade his good friend to jump back in and join his staff at Damascus.
“I don’t know,” Swink told him. “It’s a big commitment.”
But Wallich insisted, “Come on, man! Make another one.”
Swink still seemed pretty unmoved. But then Wallich played the ace in his hand, Bresee.
He asked Swink why he would turn down the chance to coach the No. 1 overall recruit in the country on the defensive line.
After hearing more about the rising senior phenom, the type of worker he was, the way he loved his family and teammates, Swink was sold.
“Screw it,” he told Wallich. “Sign me up.”
When Bresee entered high school, first at Urbana before transferring to Damascus after his freshman year, he was 6-foot-4 and “maybe 210 pounds,” he said.
By the time Swink started working with him in August 2019, a few weeks before his senior year began, he had shot up to 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds.
“With a lot of the elite players, it never looks like they are trying that hard,” Swink marveled. “It always seems like, if they went full-out, it would be unfair.”
With Bresee, there was never an issue with effort or going full-out. And, yes, at times it seemed unfair.
During his junior year at Damascus, he was virtually unblockable, producing 36 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks before Oakdale ended the Hornets’ season and state record 53-game winning streak, 24-7, in the Class 2A West regional championship game.
Bresee was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland and the Maryland Defensive Player of the Year.
Then, as a senior, he registered 30.5 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in leading Damascus to its 11th state championship.
Bresee scored the game’s first touchdown in a 38-0 win over Linganore in the Class 3A championship game with a Refrigerator Perry style run from the 2-yard line late in the first quarter.
He spent the rest of the night in the Lancers’ backfield, often greeting their quarterback or running back before they had a chance to get started.
The first thing Swink noticed about him was the size of his hands.
“His hands are so heavy,” Swink said. “Once he puts his hand on your chest, you are done [as an offensive player]. It’s like hitting a wall.”
The other was Bresee’s acceleration, as he went from a complete stop to full speed in a matter of a second or two.
All of this helped make Bresee an instant success at Clemson, where he started 10 games as a freshman and had 33 tackles and four sacks.
And it has him on the verge of being one of the top picks in the NFL draft, during which he can become the highest defensive player ever selected from Frederick County.
“To be a first-pick in the NFL, you have to be extremely special,” Swink said. “We are not talking about some guy that’s going to sign a contract to be the 53rd player on a team. And talent alone is not enough. You have to want it, and you have to be willing to work hard, and Bryan does.”
The next stepsBresee is not sure exactly what to expect.
He’s spent the last two months “almost living in an airport” as he’s traveled from his training base in California, to the scouting combine in Indianapolis, to his pro day back at Clemson and to private workouts and visits with various NFL teams.
He visited nine teams altogether, giving him the chance to meet coaches and team executives and familiarize himself a bit with the facilities and surrounding area.
He described the process as being educational and “a lot of fun.”
Bresee is all over the board as to where he might be taken and by what team. But he’s a nearly consensus first-round pick in every mock draft.
He’ll watch the next chapter of his life begin to take shape right where the dream first began, with friends and family at his parents’ Urbana home.
“There’s going to be a lot to learn throughout this process,” he said. “I don’t know many people that have gone through it. So, I’ll be learning through it all and taking it all in.”
His father, Richie, added, “A lot of work goes into this moment, and I think Bryan has put in the work, just like all of the kids [in the draft]. It’s just exciting. We are proud of him, and we are excited for him and what the next chapter is. So, it’s just an exciting time.”
