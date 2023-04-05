PHOENIX — This time, coach Ron Rivera wants to do a better job explaining himself. If the Washington Commanders are indeed sold, he said last week at the league meetings, one of his top priorities will be to clearly, intricately detail to the new ownership group the strategy behind the major decisions he and his staff have made over the past three years.

In May 2018, Jerry Richardson, a former NFL player, sold the Carolina Panthers to David Tepper, a hedge fund manager with a reputation for being brash and hands-on. Nineteen months later, Tepper fired Rivera, and afterward, Rivera came to believe communication was a big part of the decision to let him go. (Rivera’s team was 12-16 in that span.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription