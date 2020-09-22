After going to Mount Airy Christian Academy, Rose Bubakar decided to attend Frederick High School when she was a freshman.
The move promised to do wonders for something that was becoming increasingly important in her life — playing basketball.
With the Cadets, Bubakar got to play for a powerful program that perennially contended for state titles, allowing her to improve while also gaining exposure as a college prospect.
“I’ve always wanted to be playing Division I,” she said.
And now, she knows where she’ll get to do that very thing.
Bubakar, a versatile force who helped Frederick win a pair of state titles and reach last season’s Class 3A state semifinals before the final four was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, has committed for a full ride to Brigham Young University.
How did a school in Utah find out about Bubakar, who is a senior? BYU is affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Bubakar is a member of that church.
“One of my pastors or one of my [fellow church] members reached out to them and was like, ‘You’ve got to see this kid,’” Bubakar said.
The West Coast Conference school eventually did so, and it ended up in Bubakar’s top five along with Towson, University of North Carolina-Wilmington, UMass and Elon.
Initially wary of attending a school so far from home, Bubakar was won over by BYU’s assurance that it would take good care of her.
“They’d be like my family away from home,” said Bubakar, who was also swayed by a visit to the school that she took with her mother. “As soon as I set foot on the campus, I was just like, ‘This feels like home.’ I just loved it there.”
A basketball scholarship is reward for all the effort Bubakar expended to expand her game since joining the Cadets varsity team as a freshman. Being the tallest player on her team when she was younger, Bubakar — who hovers around 6 foot these days — naturally assumed the role of post player.
Early in her career at Frederick, she scored the bulk of her points on layups after getting the ball in the low post and routinely ripped down rebounds on both ends of the floor. By last season, however, Bubakar often served as a point guard, capably bringing the ball up the court, and she showed she could nail 3-pointers.
Bubakar said right when she arrived at Frederick, former Cadets coach Ashley Bush helped her make strides.
“She saw a lot in me, she saw much potential, so much growth that I’m still not finished yet,” Bubakar said. “She helped me with ball-handling and coming off the screen, any guard skills I could have. And the more I worked on it, the more naturally it comes.”
Bubakar said she also was helped by her Maryland Belles AAU coach, Craig Simmons.
And whoever offered to work with her, Bubakar was more than willing to put in practice time. In fact, she gave up playing soccer and competing in track and field — she qualified for the Class 3A state meet in the high jump as a sophomore — to focus solely on hoops.
“The extra hours, coming early, 6 a.m., before Saturday practices,” Bubakar said. “To me, there will be some times like I don’t feel that I’m getting better, but everyone else, my coaches, they can see it, it shows in the game.”
Frederick’s new head coach, Tony Murray, saw what Bubakar was capable of long before he joined the Cadets. As a basketball official, he watched Bubakar when she played as a middle schooler and later with the Cadets.
“She’s even one that I tried to recruit during my one-year stint at St. John’s Catholic Prep,” he said. “She never stops, whether it’s on the offensive end or defensive end, Rose just never stops her motor. Her switch is always on.”
Bubakar figured the BYU Cougars would use her as a wing. Murray agreed, although he wouldn’t divulge how the Cadets will utilize her if high school basketball starts during the second semester of the 2020-21 school year as planned.
“I don’t want to give my hint too much on how we plan on using her,” he said. “Rose is a player who, at this level, can play one through five. I’m sure at the collegiate level, they’re going to use her as a big wing.
“But at this level, six feet tall, about 6-1, she’s going to rebound on both ends, she can handle the ball, she’s not afraid to shoot,” he added. “She’s expanded her length beyond the 3, she’s a [good] free-throw shooter and she makes layups, she defends ... she fills all the stats.”
Of course, Bubakar hasn’t been putting up much stats anywhere lately. Like any other youth athlete in America, her ability to compete this year has been limited by the health crisis, which shut down all sports activities for months and continues to limit them.
But Bubakar has continued to practice, be it with her club team or on her own with a teammate at a local park. Her summer wasn’t a total washout, either.
“We still ended up having one tournament in Pennsylvania, so at least we got to play,” she said.
The only basketball pressure she dealt with recently was deciding on a college. She got flooded with interest from schools when the recruiting period began.
“Starting with the first day of the recruitment process, receiving like 20-plus messages before 8 a.m. the first day, it was crazy,” she said. “I was like, ‘So, this is how it’s going to be, huh?’”
After she picked BYU, she said her family could tell by looking at her that a weight had been lifted off her shoulders.
Bubakar is interested in studying sports management, although she also plans to pursue her interest in dance and music in college.
But before delving into that stage of her life, she hopes to get to play her senior season with the Cadets. Practices and reconditioning for high school winter sports, including basketball, will be held Feb. 1 to Feb. 21, and the competition season is Feb. 22 to March 27.
“I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “Hopefully time goes by fast.”
