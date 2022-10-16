The Washington Capitals signed forward Sonny Milano to a one-year, $750,000 contract, the team announced Sunday. Milano was placed on waivers so he could be loaned to the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate. If he clears waivers Monday, he is slated to start his season with the Bears.

Milano, 26, had 14 goals and 20 assists in 66 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. The 6-foot, 194-pound forward was selected 16th overall in the 2014 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, who traded him to Anaheim in February 2020.

