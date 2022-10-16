The Washington Capitals signed forward Sonny Milano to a one-year, $750,000 contract, the team announced Sunday. Milano was placed on waivers so he could be loaned to the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate. If he clears waivers Monday, he is slated to start his season with the Bears.
Milano, 26, had 14 goals and 20 assists in 66 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. The 6-foot, 194-pound forward was selected 16th overall in the 2014 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, who traded him to Anaheim in February 2020.
This year, Milano was at Calgary Flames training camp on a professional tryout offer. The Flames released him in early October after he went scoreless in four preseason games.
“He was a good player last year,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He was available. . . . He’s a real good young player and adds depth to our organization.”
Washington lost young forwards Brett Leason and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers last week. Leason, a second-round pick in 2019, was picked up by Anaheim; the 23-year-old winger played 36 regular-season games for Washington last season and notched three goals and three assists. Jonsson-Fjallby, a 24-year-old Swedish winger, was claimed by Winnipeg; the 2016 fifth-round pick had two goals and two assists in 23 games. Neither player has appeared with his new team.
It’s unclear when Milano could make the jump to the NHL, but Laviolette said Hershey would just be the starting point. Washington has 14 forwards on its roster, with Connor McMichael and Joe Snively serving as the two extras in the first three games.
McMichael, 21, does not need to pass through waivers to be sent to the AHL, but Snively, 26, does. Forward Aliaksei Protas, who has not registered a point in the first three games, also does not need to pass through waivers, but it appears he has made a strong impression on the coaching staff.
“He’s done a really good job,” Laviolette said. “We’re going to meet with him [Sunday] just to go over some of the details of the game and stuff like that, but he is working really hard and generating a few chances a night. Hasn’t gone in for him yet, [but] he’s noticeable. His numbers are good. He plays in the offensive zone. He is pretty good defensively.”
