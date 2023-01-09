hkn-caps
Buy Now

Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha was a healthy scratch on Sunday, with two teammates returning from injuries and his production having fallen flat.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

With the return of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson on Sunday, winger Anthony Mantha was scratched for the first time in his Washington Capitals career. One day later, Mantha called the decision a “wake-up call.”

“I think I had a good stretch, a bad stretch,” Mantha said Monday. “It’s part of hockey, I don’t think I was playing terrible. Obviously the minutes were going down, so decision to play me [9:48] in my last game there so, you kind of knew it was coming.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription