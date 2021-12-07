The Washington Capitals already have faced plenty of adversity this season. Injuries to veteran forwards plagued the group even before its first game, and about two months into the schedule, Washington still isn’t healthy amid a 16-4-6 start that has it atop the Metropolitan Division.
Washington played through the entire pandemic-shortened season last year without a concerning string of coronavirus cases. Now, though, the Capitals have three players in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols.
Center Nic Dowd was absent from practice Friday because of an illness and was added to the league’s list that afternoon. Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk went on the list Saturday, and winger Garnet Hathaway joined them Monday.
It is not clear whether Dowd, van Riemsdyk and Hathaway have tested positive or are symptomatic. Players can be added to the list if they test positive or are considered close contacts. All Capitals players and staffers are fully vaccinated, but the team’s booster status is unclear.
If Dowd, van Riemsdyk and Hathaway tested positive and are asymptomatic, they can be cleared after two negative PCR tests. If they are showing symptoms, though, they need to isolate for at least 10 days, starting from the first day they appeared ill. In both cases, players also are subject to local regulations.
Washington, which doesn’t play again until rival Pittsburgh visits Friday, had a scheduled day off Tuesday and, in an attempt to be cautious, decided to cancel Wednesday’s practice. The Capitals said no additional players were added to the NHL’s COVID list Tuesday, but they will be tested again Wednesday. The team plans to practice Thursday.
“Just with the way things have gone ... we’re trying to keep guys apart,” coach Peter Laviolette said Monday. “... Just doing whatever we can to stay as safe as we can. [It’s] just the world we’re living in right now. We can only do the best that we can to stay distanced, stay apart.”
Washington recently enhanced its team rules regarding the virus. The Capitals began wearing masks in shared spaces, including in the dressing room and at media availabilities. Coaches and other staff members have started to wear masks on the bench during games and on the ice during practice.
Daily coronavirus testing at the Capitals’ practice facility and at Capital One Arena has resumed, and the team’s medical staff is in contact with local health officials and the NHL.
This is not Washington’s first brush with the virus this season. Center Lars Eller tested positive in November during a West Coast swing. He was symptomatic for three days and remained in isolation for 10 days before flying back to Washington.
“We all live in the same world,” defenseman John Carlson said. “We all have lives and have to do things and go to the grocery store and go to work. We are trying to do everything we can — like we were doing before we had positives. ... We follow the rules. We do our part. These things happen.”
If only three players are affected, it seems unlikely the NHL would postpone any games. Only two teams — the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators — have had COVID-related postponements this season. San Jose and Pittsburgh had outbreaks and played on.
