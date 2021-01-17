PITTSBURGH — Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith crouched low in his net as Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin barreled toward him in the fourth round of Sunday afternoon’s shootout. After he made a pad stop on Ovechkin’s attempt to go five-hole, DeSmith immediately stood up and emphatically kicked the puck out of the crease as his teammates came out to swarm him in celebration.
DeSmith’s denial of the Capitals star sealed the Penguins’ 4-3 win in a back-and-forth game at PPG Paints Arena. Penguins forward Jake Guentzel was the lone player to score in the shootout; his backhand shot in the fourth round sneaked through Capitals second-year goaltender Ilya Samsonov’s five-hole.
Pittsburgh’s win came in the first of eight scheduled games between the heated rivals in this pandemic-altered season. They are scheduled to play again Tuesday before the Capitals return home for their home opener Friday night, and Washington (2-0-1) has plenty to improve upon before then after it was lucky to escape Sunday afternoon with a point.
“If we are looking at these [first] three games [of the season], I think some periods are better than others,” Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom said. “Even today, I think maybe the first was pretty good, second was really bad and third was all right. . . . I think that was one of the issues last year, too. We couldn’t put together 60-minute games. That is an area we need to work on, for sure.”
The second period was a problem for the Capitals, who were dinged for three of their five minor penalties in the period and managed only three shots on goal. Backstrom scored a power-play goal on one of those shots, but it was sandwiched by two Penguins tallies that sent the game into the third period tied at 3.
The Capitals’ best chance in the third period came when Ovechkin’s one-timer from the left faceoff circle on the power play rang off two posts. Ovechkin also took a two-minute shift in overtime, but the Capitals couldn’t solve DeSmith again.
Samsonov made a few ill-timed mistakes in net for the Capitals and finished with 24 saves on 27 shots.
“It’s the third game after lots of time off from the hockey,” Ovechkin said. “You know, it’s the third game, and we played against very good teams, and . . . you just have to feel the puck. You just kind of have to wake up and know exactly what you have to do.”
The Capitals were slow at the start Sunday afternoon, and the Penguins (1-2-0) took advantage with Evan Rodrigues’s tally 19 seconds into the game. Brian Dumoulin’s point shot hit off Rodrigues’s skate from the bottom of the right faceoff circle and got past Samsonov on the short side.
But the Capitals answered with the next two goals, taking the lead before the end of the first period.
Nic Dowd scored first for the Capitals 12:04 into the game with a backhand shot that just barely got through DeSmith and trickled just beyond the goal line.
Ovechkin scored his first goal of the season 2:22 later, putting in a rebound after Evgeny Kuznetesov flung a puck toward the front of the net. Ovechkin has 707 career goals and is one shy of Mike Gartner for seventh place on the NHL’s career scoring list.
While Ovechkin finished the play, Tom Wilson’s extra effort in the offensive zone set it up. Despite the Penguins’ bench screaming warning signs as he barreled toward John Marino along the boards, Wilson ended up forcing a turnover as he poked the puck out to Kuznetsov. The smooth-skating Russian threw it toward the net, where it hit off a Penguins player and DeSmith before finding the waiting stick of Ovechkin, who hammered home the tally.
In the sloppy second period, Colton Sceviour got on the board for Pittsburgh at the 2:10 mark, when his shot hit the goal camera right below the crossbar. After a lengthy review, the call on the ice was confirmed.
Backstrom put the Capitals back ahead at 10:09 with his backdoor tap-in on the power play off a slick feed from Kuznetsov. Less than three minutes later, at 12:57, Marcus Pettersson tied the score, 3-3, with his shot from the high slot.
“We got caught out on the ice,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said of the tying goal. “We had guys that had been out there for over a minute. We couldn’t get the change that we were looking for. A lot of it had to do with puck decisions, but at that point we were out there for over a minute and not with any gas in the tank. When you lose your energy you stop thinking, you stop playing the game the way [you] normally would. We definitely got caught on that one.”
Laviolette made one lineup change Sunday, inserting former Penguins prospect Daniel Sprong in place of former Penguin Conor Sheary, a healthy scratch. The Capitals acquired Sprong in a February trade with the Anaheim Ducks, and Laviolette said he wanted to get a good look at Sprong early in the season. Sprong looked strong in the early going, but he played only one shift in the third period and finished with 8:01 of ice time.
“Just the way the game was going, we were pressing, we were looking for a win,” Laviolette said. “I thought Tom [Wilson] was on his game, so I was trying to find him some ice time. I double-shifted him a couple times, and when you do that it has to be at somebody’s expense, but I’ll talk to Daniel.”
Sunday also marked the first meeting between the Capitals and the Penguins since Todd Reirden was fired as Washington’s head coach in August and then joined the Penguins as an assistant.
