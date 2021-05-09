With one game left in their regular season, the Washington Capitals have locked in the No. 2 seed in the East Division and home ice for the first round of the playoffs. They will meet either the Boston Bruins or New York Islanders in the first round.
The first-round series could be set as soon as Monday.
The Capitals will play Boston if the Bruins beat the New York Islanders with any type of win Monday at TD Garden. The Bruins need only one more point to lock up the No. 3 seed in the East. If the Islanders win in overtime or a shootout against the Bruins on Monday, the two teams will be tied in points, but the Bruins will have more regulation wins, giving them the advantage in positioning.
Boston would fall to No. 4 in the East if the Bruins lose to the Islanders in regulation on Monday and receive zero points against the Capitals on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. In that scenario, Washington would play the Islanders in the first round.
The date of the start of the first round has yet to be publicly announced.
The Bruins and the Islanders would present different challenges to a shorthanded Capitals group limping to the finish. Washington is 3-4-0 against the Bruins this season. It is 6-2-0 against the Islanders, who have been known to stifle the Capitals’ offense with their defensive systems. New York is coached by former Caps Coach Barry Trotz, and it added Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri to the team at the trade deadline.
The Bruins and the Capitals have had spirited matchups this season, and a postseason clash would thrust Zdeno Chara back into the spotlight in his first playoff series back in Boston. Also, the Capitals’ goalies have struggled in their outings against the Bruins.
Rookie Vitek Vanecek is 3-3-0 against the Bruins this season with a 3.19 goals against average and a .897 save percentage. Ilya Samsonov is 0-1-0 against Boston with a .872 save percentage and a 3.66 goals against average. Samsonov replaced Vanecek in the team’s 5-1 loss to the Bruins on March 5. Vanecek was pulled after allowing four goals on 18 shots. Samsonov allowed one goal on seven shots.
Against the Islanders this season, Vanecek is 3-1-0 with a .938 save percentage and a 1.89 goals against average. Samsonov is 3-1-0 with a .896 save percentage and a 2.63 goals against average. The Capitals recently swept their last three games against the Islanders in late April — including two contests in three days at Nassau Coliseum.
Besides potential matchup difficulties, Washington has many in-house issues.
T.J. Oshie was the latest player to suffer an in-game injury Saturday night in the Capitals’ 2-1 overtime win against Philadelphia. He was slow to get off the ice after an awkward collision with Nicholas Aube-Kubel late in the second period. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette had no update on Oshie’s status after the game.
The Capitals had an off day Sunday. They will practice Monday before their season finale Tuesday against Boston.
Washington is also dealing with Alex Ovechkin’s lingering lower-body injury. He has missed seven of the team’s past eight games and has missed 11 total games this season, including four earlier in the season because of coronavirus protocols. In other slightly concerning news, the Capitals were without Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson Monday night. Both were listed as having lower-body injuries.
Laviolette said after the game that the team did not rest either player for precautionary reasons. If they were 100%, both would have played.
“You know there is always concern,” Laviolette said about injuries. “We had another one leave [Saturday]. There is always concern and we will see where we are at. We have a couple days here and come back in. We got one game left that we have to get by, that we have to get through and we will go from there.”
Evgeny Kuznetsov and Samsonov are still on the league’s covid-19 protocol list. They’ve been on it since Tuesday — the day after they sat out Monday’s 6-3 win over the Rangers for disciplinary reasons. There is no timetable for their return. This is the second time both players have been on the coronavirus list this season.
If Samsonov is not available — or remains on the taxi squad — to start the playoffs, netminder Craig Anderson is next up on the depth chart behind Vanecek. Anderson made 28 saves in the Capitals’ 2-1 overtime win Saturday. It was his fourth appearance of the season and his first start since Feb. 21.
“I thought he was really good,” Laviolette said of Anderson. “I thought he gave us a chance to win. He made big saves. Looked really confident in there. Handled the puck really well. Communicated with our defensemen really well so he did a lot of good things in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.