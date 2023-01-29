TORONTO — Barely clinging to a playoff spot as the All-Star break approaches, the Washington Capitals got off to an encouraging start against the high-powered Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.
But the Capitals’ play rapidly diminished during a dismal second period, when the home team scored four times on its way to an easy 5-1 win.
It was another lackluster outcome for a Capitals team that has sputtered over the past month, leaving its playoff positioning all the more vulnerable. With one game left before their bye week wraps around Saturday’s NHL All-Star Game — and with challengers surging closer to them in the standings — the Capitals could quickly find themselves on the outside looking in.
“If you want to make the playoffs . . . you have to put a couple wins together, winning streaks,” Nicklas Backstrom said. “That is what we need. It is too tight in the standings and I mean, teams are catching up.”
Even after Sunday’s loss, the Capitals (26-20-6) still hold the Eastern Conference’s first of two wild-card spots with 58 points. But the Pittsburgh Penguins (57), Buffalo Sabres (56), New York Islanders (55) and Florida Panthers (54) are within four points — and the Penguins and Sabres have three games in hand.
The Capitals have lost three of four, four of six and six of nine. Washington’s next game is Tuesday at Columbus, the Eastern Conference’s last-place team. The Capitals’ first game after their break is Feb. 11 at Boston.
“Obviously the standings are getting tight this time of year and you want to keep climbing as much as you can . . . but losing after a [win] is something we have to avoid and start stringing together some wins together,” Conor Sheary said.
Backstrom’s goal, his first of the season, gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first period. On the power play, Marcus Johansson provided a screen in front, and Backstrom shot high and to the short side to beat ex-Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (23 saves). It was Backstrom’s first goal in nine games since he returned from hip resurfacing surgery; he also had the shootout winner in Washington’s 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.
After Backstrom’s goal, Toronto took over.
“For whatever reason we took a step back in the second,” Sheary said. “We started feeding their transition, and we didn’t defend hard enough. We weren’t making little plays, we were turning it over and it led to other offense, and obviously it was a little too late to come back in the third.”
Michael Bunting tied the score at 1 with a rebound power-play goal early in the second period. It was the first power-play goal Washington had allowed in seven games. Morgan Rielly then scored his first of the season at 7:00 to put Toronto ahead. After a puck popped loose from a scrum behind the net, Rielly was all alone in front and beat goalie Darcy Kuemper.
William Nylander’s goal on an odd-man rush during a delayed penalty gave Toronto a 3-1 lead at 10:45. Kuemper, with help from defenseman Erik Gustafsson, made the initial stop on the three-on-one but couldn’t deny Nylander on the rebound.
Pierre Engvall beat Kuemper glove-side to make it 4-1 with 5:40 left in the period, ending Kuemper’s night after 16 saves. Charlie Lindgren replaced him and finished with six saves; he allowed a goal to Zach Aston-Reese on a breakaway with 3:13 left in the game.
Sunday’s loss was the second time in four starts that Kuemper was pulled.
“I think a few guys gripping their stick a little bit,” Sheary said. “We just got to get a couple bounces here and there. Maybe the break will be good for us after this next one. We will try to go after Columbus and then regroup.”
