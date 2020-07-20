At times during the regular season, Washington Capitals Coach Todd Reirden could see Michal Kempny wincing after hits and favoring his left side. The 29-year-old defenseman’s power and skating ability had not fully come back after surgery in April 2019 for a torn left hamstring. Although Kempny was a regular in the lineup six months after surgery, he had not fully recovered.
It typically takes at least a year to recuperate fully from that sort of injury, and when the season paused March 11 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kempny was 11 months out of surgery. Now, four months later, he’s past the expected recovery time, and he feels he’s getting a new start. For the Capitals, a healthy, confident Kempny could be a difference-maker in the postseason.
“I feel great. I feel fresh,” Kempny told reporters during a video conference call Saturday. “I feel like I have a new start. I feel a lot better than I felt in October, before the season, and last training camp. . . . I put together probably nine weeks of good workouts, good training, good skating with my coach back home. We were working together really hard to prepare myself for the playoffs. I feel really good. I feel confident, and I am really happy to be here.”
Kempny struggled in the regular season as he tried to power through, but his play was plagued by inconsistency and, toward the end of the season, low energy. He acknowledged that the season was difficult for him physically and mentally. He said that it was “really tough” for him during games to find energy, and that he did not have any extra energy when he needed to get his legs moving.
After missing the first eight games of the season because he was still recovering from surgery, he was never out of the lineup for any other injuries. He missed two games in December because he was sick, and the next time he was out of the lineup was March 4 as a healthy scratch.
“I had a lot of ups and downs last season . . . and some games they were really, really tough for me. And right now, like I said, I feel really good, I feel fresh,” Kempny said. “I’m really happy about the work I’ve done the last couple weeks, so I am ready to go.”
It was in February and March, after the acquisition of Brenden Dillon, that Kempny moved from the top defensive pair with John Carlson to the third pair with Radko Gudas, limiting his ice time and forcing him to adjust the way he plays. In training camp, after coming back from overseas and missing the first day because of quarantine rules, he has been back on the top pair with Carlson, a familiar and comfortable place.
“I really appreciate it for the new chance, for the new start,” Kempny said. “I feel great, I feel fresh, and I can’t wait until the start of playoffs.”
During the pause, Kempny put together a training plan and went through workouts with his skating coach back home in the Czech Republic. He also participated in group workouts with teammate Jakub Vrana and Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak. Reirden said there was a lot of discussion between Kempny and the team’s strength coach, Mark Nemish, as well as with head athletic trainer Jason Serbus.
“[Kempny] just keeps getting better every day,” Reirden said. “I’m going to continue to evaluate and watch him and see what gives our six [defensemen] the best look, but I can definitely see a difference.”
