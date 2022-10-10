There were no major surprises when the Washington Capitals announced their final roster Monday ahead of Wednesday night’s season opener against the visiting Boston Bruins, but the Capitals did lose a pair of depth forwards on waivers.

Washington, which kept 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders, made its final cuts Sunday by waiving forwards Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Brett Leason and Henrik Borgstrom and defenseman Lucas Johansen. On Monday, Jonsson-Fjallby was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets, and Leason was claimed by the Anaheim Ducks. Johansen and Borgstrom cleared waivers and were sent to the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription