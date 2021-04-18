BOSTON — In short spurts Sunday afternoon, the Washington Capitals showed why they could be a dangerous postseason contender. But their weaknesses were also on full display in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins in an emotional, hard-hitting, back-and-forth affair at TD Garden.
Washington (29-13-4, 62 points), which played without two of its top-six defensemen for most of the day, converted on well-timed offensive opportunities during its second game in as many days but could not keep up with the surging Bruins (25-12-6, 56), who have won four straight. The Capitals remain atop the NHL’s East Division with 10 games left in the regular season.
“I’ve got to give our guys credit: I don’t think that we ever stopped trying to pursue that game, and it just didn’t happen for us,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Tonight we had a lot of really good looks. We had three or four breakaways and just weren’t able to cash in on it. . . . At the end of the day, there was probably a mistake or two that we maybe should have cleaned up, could have cleaned up.”
Goaltender Vitek Vanecek struggled for his second consecutive start, allowing five goals on 27 shots after he was pulled during the second period in his previous start Thursday against last-place Buffalo. The Bruins were efficient Sunday, scoring at least three goals against Vanecek for the fourth time this season.
Tensions rose in the third period, after Boston rattled off three goals in the second to take a 5-3 lead.
The game got chippier as the clock ticked toward zero. Capitals forward Tom Wilson was at the center of an unfortunate hit on Boston’s Sean Kuraly, who was falling on the play, and Wilson drew a roughing minor from the Bruins’ Jarred Tinordi in retaliation. Minutes later, Washington’s Garnet Hathaway was given a major penalty and game misconduct after a video review for boarding Tinordi with 10:39 to play. Supplemental discipline is not expected for either play.
“Are we serious?” Wilson said after the game regarding the Kuraly play. “I’m not even going to talk about it. It’s a nothing play. He’s fine. That’s it.”
The Capitals’ best chance of the final period came early on, when Alex Ovechkin had a breakaway, then Lars Eller followed on the rebound moments later, but Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped both with ease. Ovechkin was held without a point and is sitting at 730 career goals, one shy of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL’s all-time list.
The Capitals, who had stayed fairly healthy the past couple of weeks, found themselves dealing with a couple of banged-up players Sunday.
Defenseman Justin Schultz was ruled out to start the second period with a lower-body injury. He limped off after taking an awkward hit from Taylor Hall that caught him in the left leg 8:42 into the game and did not return. Laviolette did not have any update on Schultz’s status after the game.
The Capitals were also without veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara for the first time this season. Chara was ailing after taking a couple of hard blocked shots in Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. Trevor van Riemsdyk slotted into the lineup in Chara’s place and earned his first regular shifts since Feb. 7 against the Flyers.
Washington struggled early and fell behind 2-0 before it started to rally. T.J. Oshie scored on a rebound off Nicklas Backstrom’s shot with 9.9 seconds left in the first period to give the Capitals their first big lift.
“Against a team like that, big moments changed the game,” Wilson said. “They have a lot of good players on that side. . . . We were in it and out of it and in it and out of it kind of the whole night, and [we] couldn’t stick with it and get the outcome we wanted.”
The Capitals took advantage when Boston’s Connor Clifton took his second double minor for high-sticking 2:53 into the second period. They scored on both ends of the four-minute power play to take their first lead.
Oshie scored again first, this time from the inner rim of the right faceoff circle to tie the score at 2 at 3:48. Oshie’s 16th goal of the season gave him nine goals to go with eight assists in his past 14 games.
Anthony Mantha scored next at 4:54. It was Mantha’s fourth goal in four games since he was acquired from Detroit at least week’s trade deadline, and he became the first player in Capitals history to score in each of his first four games with the organization.
Boston then scored three in a row to close out the period and push its lead back up to two. Brad Marchand tied the score again at 3 at 6:33, then David Krejci scored his second goal of the day at 16:02. Patrice Bergeron scored his second goal of the day on a tic-tac-toe play on an odd-man rush 1:43 after Krejci’s patient tally.
After the intensity ratcheted up in the third period, Marchand sealed the win for the Bruins with an empty-netter with 1:44 left.
“We keep pushing to play the best game that we can possibly play,” Laviolette said. “Was it today? No. Did we compete hard and keep fighting for the game? Yes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.