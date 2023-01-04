Washington Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson, who have been sidelined for months, are both close to making their season debuts, Coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday.
Laviolette said that neither player will travel for Thursday’s game in Columbus, but indications are that returns are near for both players, one of whom is coming back from hip surgery and the other from an ACL procedure.
“They’re close [to returning] and they’re close together,” Laviolette said. “They’re out here and they’re working hard every day. They’re not coming with us on this road trip, but again they’re close and I don’t think they’re far off of each other.”
Washington plays at Capital One Arena against Nashville on Friday and again at home Sunday against Columbus before playing at Philadelphia next Wednesday.
After Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June, there was widespread doubt that the 35-year-old would ever be able to play hockey again. A few NHL players had the same surgery in the past with unsuccessful long-term results.
But Backstrom was confident from the start about his chances. The veteran center said he knew he could return, it was just about “when and how quickly” he could recover.
Backstrom would be returning to a Capitals group that has returned to playoff contention after a strong December.
Wilson is returning from offseason ACL surgery. He was injured in Game 1 of Washington’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series in May. Wilson’s initial recovery timeline since his surgery was six to eight months.
Wilson, 28, said he could have come back a month ago, but that would have rushed him. Instead, Washington trainers and doctors opted to take things slow.
“The last couple weeks I’ve felt myself so it’s just a matter of time,” Wilson said. “I’m starting to feel a lot better and not worrying about it and not thinking about it as much. So it’s good and it’s kind of the last step of the process is just getting back to feeling like yourself and not worrying about the rehab process or anything like that and just playing hockey.”
Wilson had a career-best 24 goals last season and chipped in 28 assists. In his 10th NHL season, he is in the prime of his career and his personal expectations coming off surgery were as high as they were before he was injured.
“My expectation is that I have to be where I was before. I mean, that’s the only acceptable outcome,” Wilson said. “I want to be the player that I was before so this whole process I’ve had that in mind and that’s been my goal ... there’s going to be a couple games to get my feet under me. But just come back and do whatever I can to chip in and help the team keep moving forward.”
Whenever either player reenters the lineup, Laviolette said they will be “integrated in quickly.” Backstrom will be inserted back into the first unit on the power play and will not have limited minutes.
“If they are cleared to come back, to me, they now have to get into game shape and so we got to play them,” Laviolette said. “There won’t be any hiding them.”
Washington will also have to make tough personnel decisions when Wilson and Backstrom return. Laviolette said he’s already had some conversations with General Manager Brian MacLellan, but nothing has been finalized.
“When that time comes, we’re going to make decisions that are best for the team and give us the best chance of being successful both short term and long term,” Laviolette said.
Note: Defenseman John Carlson, who is out indefinitely after being hit in the head with the puck on Dec. 23, stopped by the Capitals’ locker room Tuesday after Washington’s 5-4 overtime loss against Buffalo.
“Still a long road for him,” Laviolette said. “He feels good, more back to normal, which is really good. He looked good to me.”
