Washington Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson, who have been sidelined for months, are both close to making their season debuts, Coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday.

Laviolette said that neither player will travel for Thursday’s game in Columbus, but indications are that returns are near for both players, one of whom is coming back from hip surgery and the other from an ACL procedure.

