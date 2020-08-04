TORONTO — Before the novel coronavirus forced the NHL shutdown in March, the Washington Capitals were dealing with inconsistencies that belied their position near the top of the Eastern Conference. The power play was struggling, the offense was sputtering and the defense lacked stability.
There was hope the four-month break would allow them a chance to reset, both physically and mentally. If Monday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning showed anything, however, it is that time did not cure all the Capitals’ ills. The game did reinforce how dangerous the team can be once pushed into a corner.
“That’s a recent Stanley Cup champion,” Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper said after the game. “I’m shocked that people aren’t talking about that team more, because they’re outstanding. They’ve got everything: size, strength, speed, skill.”
After falling into an early 2-0 hole on goals by Nikita Kucherov and Mitchell Stephens seven minutes into the second period, the Capitals’ offense sparked late in the second period with two goals during a span of 2:08 — the first coming from Richard Panik, the second from Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Capitals couldn’t maintain the momentum and the only other time a Capital lit the goal lamp was T.J, Oshie’s shootout goal. Brayden Point and Kucherov scored in the extra session for Tampa Bay.
“We weren’t expecting perfection this game, but I think the important part is the first part of periods, they got some action and we didn’t panic,” goaltender Braden Holtby said. “We righted the ship. So I think that’s important. They’re a team, too, they come in waves. They always have and just weather the storm there and wait for your opportunity to get in and be physical and grind them down and (score) the two goals.”
Monday’s game against Tampa Bay was the first of the team’s three round-robin games in the Eastern Conference, the results of which will determine seeding in the next round, which is set to begin on Aug. 11. Washington will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday in its second round-robin game, then will face the Boston Bruins on Sunday.
Defenseman John Carlson did not play in Monday’s game after he suffered an undisclosed injury in Wednesday’s 3-2 exhibition victory against Carolina. Carlson fell awkwardly against the boards and did not play the last half of the game’s third period. After not practicing with the team Thursday, he rejoined the group for the team’s two practice sessions over the weekend.
Carlson’s absence was precautionary. Coach Todd Reirden made it clear leading up to Monday’s game that the team would not put Carlson in a situation to reaggravate his injury and cause a chance for him to miss any part of the first round. Reirden reiterated Monday after the game that the team will continue to evaluate Carlson before Thursday’s round-robin game.
The Capitals are not the only team in East’s round-robin round dealing with injuries. Tampa Bay was without Steven Stamkos, who missed the past two days of practice. Stamkos is working his way back from a lower body injury he suffered in Phase 2. The Flyers’ Michael Raffl will be out awhile, according to Coach Alain Vigneault after suffering an injury in Sunday’s contest.
With Carlson watching from the stands, defenseman Radko Gudas filled in and paired with Michal Kempny on the team’s second defensive pairing. Gudas was a healthy scratch in four of the team’s last five regular-season games before the pause.
And while Gudas had a solid opening period, blocking a potential second goal for the Lightning on a 3-on-1 chance, the Capitals were not generating much offense, a big reason they dug themselves into an early hole.
“Obviously, we have to play better,” captain Alex Ovechkin said. “We know we can play better. Yeah, we play physical, but I don’t think we have too many chances in the offensive zone. It was a good game for us. It’s, you know, kind of a wake-up call. That’s why we play those three games. Every game is going to be much harder and harder. I’m not worried about our line or our team at all.”
The Lightning opened the scoring with Kucherov’s snipe past the glove of Holtby with 7:07 left in the first period. The Capitals’ Lars Eller had a bad turnover in the neutral zone, which opened the door for Kucherov in Washington’s defensive zone. The Capitals had their chances to answer with a 4-on-3 chance with five minutes remaining in the opening frame, but the team’s power play struggles continued.
Tampa Bay continued to put pressure on Washington, with Mitchell Stephens striking again for the Lightning 7:48 into the second period off a deflection in front.
Washington finally came to life after Oshie and Yanni Gourde dropped the gloves with 5:22 left in the middle frame. The game’s intensity ticked up and the Capitals had the last eight shots of the middle frame.
Panik scored the Capitals first goal of the 2020 playoffs, tapping in a puck that squirted through Andrei Vasilevskiy’s pads with 2:36 left in the second period. Panik continues to pick up where he left off in the regular season, scoring his third goal in six games.
“He’s playing the best he’s played this year, all throughout camp and right now, the last game as well,” Reirden said. “Great to see him get rewarded today and when he is going to do that, I’ll put him back out there.”
Barely two minutes later, Kuznetsov scored on the power play, banging in the rebound to tie the game at 2. It was Kuznetsov’s 25th postseason goal, which ties Dale Hunter for fourth on the Capitals’ all-time list.
“He’s been skating really well,” Reirden said. “He seems to have picked up a half a step at least . . . I think as we’ve seen a couple years ago, certainly his best hockey was during the playoffs and anxious to see him continue to play this way and ramp up as we get closer to round one.”
