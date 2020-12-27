The Washington Capitals signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a professional tryout agreement Sunday. The 39-year-old has spent the past 10 seasons in Ottawa and will look to enter his 18th season in the league.
Last season, Anderson recorded an 11-17-2 record with a 3.25 goals against average and a .902 save percentage in 34 games with the Senators. In his career, Anderson has recorded a 2.84 goals against average and a .913 save percentage in 648 games played for the Senators, the Colorado Avalanche, the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks.
If he makes the team, Anderson could challenge netminder Vitek Vanecek for the No. 2 goalie spot behind presumed starter Ilya Samsonov. This season, NHL teams are required to have three goaltenders on their rosters.
Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan made it clear last week that Washington was happy with its goaltending situation, but if there were a netminder who made sense and were “willing to accept a certain role,” the Capitals were willing to make an addition.
In training camp, Anderson could add immediate veteran experience to a young goaltending group. After Henrik Lundqvist announced this month that he had a heart condition and would not join the team for the upcoming season, the Caps were left with relative inexperience in net. Samsonov is the only netminder under contract with Washington who played in the NHL last season.
The 23-year-old Russian posted a 16-6-2 record and a 2.55 goals against average during his rookie season in 2019-20. He was injured in an off-ice accident in Russia before the postseason and was unable to travel with the team. Samsonov is expected to be ready for the start of camp.
Meanwhile, Vanecek, 24, who has yet to make his NHL debut, served as the team’s backup to Braden Holtby in the playoffs.
