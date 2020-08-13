TORONTO — Punch for punch, the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders traded blows Wednesday. As the fight shifted to the later rounds at Scotiabank Arena, the Islanders delivered the third-period knockout.
Anders Lee, Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier scored goals in the final 20 minutes as New York claimed a 4-2 victory in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series, overcoming a 2-0 deficit with a convincing third period.
Lee, the Islanders’ captain, not only scored the equalizer less than a minute into the final period but his blindside hit on Nicklas Backstrom late in the first period could have a lasting impact on this best-of-seven series. Coach Todd Reirden said after the game that Backstrom was continuing to get evaluated and that his status would be updated Thursday.
Less than seven minutes into the game, Lee laid a late hit on Backstrom, whose head was turned when Lee leveled him. There was no penalty called, and Backstrom played the rest of the first period, recording 7:21 of ice time. When he came to the bench, trainer Jason Serbus appeared to talk to Backstrom extensively. Backstrom, who has a history of concussions, did not come back to the bench for the second period.
Islanders coach Barry Trotz said he believed Lee was making a “hockey play.”
“It was a late hit on an unexpected player that was in a spot [where] he was extremely vulnerable,” Reirden said. “So those are some things we saw there. It’s as simple as that. Like I said, late hit, the player wasn’t expecting it, and it’s predatory.”
Both teams sought to assert themselves with physical play early. The Capitals had more success, and by the time T.J. Oshie scored his second goal with 11:18 gone in the second, Washington was up 2-0 and appeared in complete control. Then the wheels came off.
Jordan Eberle got New York on the board 63 seconds before the second intermission, then Lee scored less than a minute into the third, leveling it at 2. Bailey scored the shorthanded game-winner, and Beauvillier tallied an insurance goal.
The Capitals’ strong start devolved, greased by a couple of shaky goals let in by goaltender Braden Holtby and the third-period woes that have been an issue since the restart.
“We get the lead, we just have to play our game,” captain Alex Ovechkin said. “We stop playing and you can see result ... we just move on. We gonna watch the video and it’s over. Right now, nothing you can do right now. We just gonna learn from our mistakes and looking forward to the next game.”
Although the severity of Backstrom’s injury was unknown, the Capitals did welcome back defenseman John Carlson, who played for the first time since he suffered an undisclosed injury in the Capitals’ July 29 exhibition game against Carolina. He skated 22:38 of ice time and tallied two assists on Oshie’s power play goals.
“It’s pretty simple the areas that we need to improve on and shore up,” Carlson said of the team’s play. “I think as players we owe it to each other to do that. They played better in the third and parts of the game, and we couldn’t hang on through those parts. It’s frustrating for us how we started the game. We thought we were playing real well and excited. But we’ve got to learn from it and, like Alex said, we’ve got to move on. It’s the team that responds the best usually takes the cake.”
Meanwhile, center Lars Eller did not play Wednesday after he missed the team’s last two round-robin games after he went back to Washington to be with his wife for the birth of his second child. Eller, whose quarantine was projected to end Wednesday barring any health setbacks, is expected to Friday’s Game 2.
The game was delayed a little over an hour after the Carolina-Boston game that preceded it went into double overtime. Once the puck dropped, the magnitude of the moment finally was realized. After sleepwalking through their three round-robin games in the bubble, the Capitals woke up with a flourish.
The first period was filled with physical play, and the teams combined for 26 total penalty minutes with five roughing calls and two fighting majors. Tom Wilson took three of the Capitals’ penalties in the first, with two minors (a roughing and interference call) and one fighting major. His fight with Lee with two minutes left in the first was Wilson’s first postseason fight since 2018.
Carlson also got tangled up with Lee 2:33 into the first — right after Lee’s blindside hit on Backstrom — and it sent both to the box for roughing, with Lee getting ticked for an extra interference call. Carlson said Lee’s hit “looked real dirty to me.” The physical play only continued over the next two periods.
Oshie not only put the Capitals up 2-0 but kept the lead at two goals with a nifty play in the crease following a save from Holtby that knocked the goalie out of position. Oshie was on his back as he used an open glove hand to swipe the puck out of the crease before it bounced over the goal line.
He scored the game’s first goal 5:27 into the second period. Less than six minutes later, he made it 2-0 after poking the puck past goalie Semyon Varlamov following a scramble in front of the net. Oshie has 21 goals in 57 playoff games with Washington, and his 0.37 goals per game now ranks fifth in franchise history among players with at least 30 games.
Varlamov, the former Washington netminder, stopped 24 of 26 shots. Holtby turned aside 23 of the 27 shots he faced.
“The game is over and we will make adjustments,” Reriden said. “We have a veteran team, and we will respond accordingly because pretty clear that for the first half of the game that is how we wanted to play and that was pretty clear that was not how we wanted to play in the second half when they make a little push you have to expect it, and it is up to us to get things headed back in the right direction as quickly as possible, and that is something we will address tomorrow and get ourselves ready for Friday for a response.”
