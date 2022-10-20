OTTAWA — The Washington Capitals were rolling early in Canada’s capital Thursday night, executing on special teams and commanding play at even strength against the dangerous Ottawa Senators. A pair of goals 34 seconds apart midway through the first period had the visitors in control.

Nearly as quickly as they established their dominance, the Capitals relinquished it. Ottawa’s Drake Batherson scored two power-play goals early in the second period and the Senators scored three more unanswered goals in the third to secure a 5-2 victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription