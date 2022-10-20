OTTAWA — The Washington Capitals were rolling early in Canada’s capital Thursday night, executing on special teams and commanding play at even strength against the dangerous Ottawa Senators. A pair of goals 34 seconds apart midway through the first period had the visitors in control.
Nearly as quickly as they established their dominance, the Capitals relinquished it. Ottawa’s Drake Batherson scored two power-play goals early in the second period and the Senators scored three more unanswered goals in the third to secure a 5-2 victory.
“We were shooting, we were supporting each other and that just kind of went away,” said T.J. Oshie, who scored Washington’s first goal. “I don’t know, maybe they tired us out or we got a little overconfident with the puck or what.”
The key strike came from Ottawa’s Shane Pinto, who scored the game-winner 5:53 into the third when Tyler Motte found him with a centering pass all alone in the slot. He had plenty of time and space to rip the puck past Darcy Kuemper (38 saves). Ottawa added two insurance empty-netters in the final minute of play.
“We shot ourselves too many times in the foot with the puck,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “In the first period we did exactly what we wanted to do. ... In the second period and third period we played east-west hockey and didn’t deliver any pucks. Not good enough.”
The Capitals recorded 12 shots on goal in the first 20 minutes. The managed just 12 more the rest of the way against Anton Forsberg (22 saves). The Senators outshot them on the night, 44-24.
The Capitals (2-3-0), playing without Evgeny Kuznetsov (suspension) and Connor Brown (on injured reserve with a lower-body injury), had their two-game winning streak snapped.
Kuznetsov drew a one-game suspension for his high-stick on Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs earlier in the week. Kuznetsov is eligible to return Saturday when the Capitals host Los Angeles.
Despite the absences, the Capitals set the pace early with Oshie’s goal 10:01 into the first period while on a two-man advantage. Marcus Johansson had a terrific entry and fed the puck to Oshie for the score. Johansson has points in three of his past four games.
Anthony Mantha extended the Capitals’ lead just 34 seconds later with his third goal in five games, a one-timer from the right circle.
Batherson single-handedly brought the Senators back in the second period, striking twice on the power play. His first goal was a low shot on the left side after a cross-ice feed from Brady Tkachuk. He struck again at 7:39, beating Kuemper on a rebound.
“Definitely the two penalties by me [in the second period] hurt us and we couldn’t get back on our feet,” Oshie said.
Washington was dinged for five minor penalties and one fighting major in the second period alone. The traffic to the penalty box rankled Laviolette.
“I thought we reacted to them in the second period. If you are initiating you can get the other team to react and I thought we reacted to their physicality,” said the coach, who preached earlier in the week that his team needed to cut back on unnecessary minor penalties.
