NHL Draft Hockey

Ryan Leonard puts on a Washington Capitals jersey Wednesday after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL draft in Nashville.

 Associated Press

NASHVILLE — At the end of April, Ryan Leonard scored the gold medal-winning goal for the United States at the under-18 world championships. Less than two months later, he became an NHL first-round draft pick. Turning a lifelong dream into reality couldn’t knock his golden goal off the top spot of Leonard’s lifetime achievement list, but the sense of relief he felt after he heard his name called made it come close.

With their first top-10 pick since 2007, the Washington Capitals drafted Leonard with the eighth selection Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena, adding a talented, smooth-skating winger who plays with edge to their prospect pipeline.

