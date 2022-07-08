The Washington Capitals traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils on Friday for second- and third-round picks in Friday’s continuing NHL draft, the first of what is expected to be a series of significant moves in net this offseason. Washington also sent its 46th pick in the draft to the Devils in the trade.
Vanecek, 26, was a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. Drafted in the second round by Washington in 2014, he posted a 41-22-10 overall record with the Capitals. Vanecek started 39 games last season and started the first two games of the 2022 postseason before Ilya Samsonov took over starting duties for the final four games.
“We’ve been trying to change our goaltending up a little bit, and this is the first step in doing that,” Washington general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We got some work to do to fill out our goaltending duo and have further decisions to make as we go forward here.”
Vanecek was a rookie for the Capitals during the 2020-21 season before being selected by Seattle in the expansion draft. He was then traded back to Washington for a second-round pick a week later. In New Jersey, Vanecek is expected to be paired with 25-year-old Mackenzie Blackwood in net.
The move leaves Samsonov, also a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, as the lone NHL goaltender on the Capitals’ roster. Samsonov has a first-round draft pedigree (No. 22 overall in 2015), but the Capitals would like to see him show more consistency.
The 25-year-old Russian often failed to make routine saves last season, going 23-12-5 with a .896 save percentage and a 3.02 goals against average.
MacLellan said Wednesday that Washington plans to extend a qualifying offer to Samsonov before Monday’s deadline but that the team had yet to speak to Samsonov’s representatives. MacLellan said Friday he was equally open to trading Vanecek or Samsonov and opted for the Devils’ offer.
The Capitals will now turn their focus to finding a starting goaltender. MacLellan made clear Wednesday that the Capitals are looking for a veteran through a trade or free agency, which opens Wednesday.
The free agent goalie market has thinned the past few days.
On Thursday, Alexandar Georgiev was traded from the New York Rangers to the Colorado Avalanche; the Minnesota Wild re-signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract; and Ville Husso signed with the Detroit Red Wings following a trade from the St. Louis Blues early Friday.
Among the top names who could be on Washington’s radar are Colorado’s Darcy Kuemper, Toronto’s Jack Campbell, Anaheim’s John Gibson and Montreal’s Jake Allen.
The Capitals followed up their first-round selection Thursday of Russian winger Ivan Miroshnichenko with six picks in Day 2 of the draft.
Washington selected right-shot defenseman Ryan Chesley with the 37th pick. MacLellan said Friday that the team was targeting Chesley and knew it needed to move up in the draft to nab him, a big reason they incorporated the 37th pick in the trade for Vanecek.
Chesley was part of the U.S. National Team Development Program, making him the first player the Capitals have taken from the NTDP since Shane Gersich in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. The 6-foot, 195-pound Chesley is a versatile two-way player who scored 12 goals and had 17 assists in 59 games last season.
“I knew they liked me as a player and a person, so I didn’t exactly know I was going, but I had an idea,” Chesley told reporters in Montreal about being drafted by Washington.
The Capitals took left winger Alexander Suzdalev with the 70th pick. Born in Russia, he represents Sweden in international play. With the 85th pick, Washington picked up Swedish forward Ludwig Persson, known for his speedy offensive abilities.
Washington had no fourth-round picks. It selected center Jake Karabela with the 149th pick in the fifth round. Karabela scored 45 points last year in the Ontario Hockey League with the Guelph Storm. The Capitals drafted center Ryan Hofer with the 181st pick. Hofer, 20, scored 25 goals and 33 assists for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League last season.
The Capitals selected defenseman David Gucciardi at No. 213. Gucciardi, 19, is a left-shot defenseman and scored 11 points in 36 games with Michigan State last year.
Capitals nab Russian Miroshnichenko with 20th pick
On a busy NHL draft day packed with trades and surprise picks at the top of the first round, the Capitals swung big Thursday and selected Miroshnichenko with the 20th pick.
Miroshnichenko was considered a top-10 pick before he received a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis in March. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward subsequently underwent treatment in Germany and was cleared for practice in early June.
Before Miroshnichenko, 18, had his 2021-22 campaign interrupted after his diagnosis, he posted 10 goals and six assists in 31 games with Omskie Krylia of the Supreme Hockey League. In the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer, he captained Russia to gold with four goals and five assists in five games. Miroshnichenko was the first Russian-born player selected in the 2022 draft.
“Just a tremendous feeling — such a great organization. There are so many great players, Russian players that played for the organization, so to join them is a tremendous honor,” Miroshnichenko said through an interpreter Thursday night.
When asked how he was feeling, Miroshnichenko’s response to reporters in Montreal was simple: “Super.”
He said he had “a feeling” the Capitals were going to draft him at No. 20. The plan for him is to stay in North America before going to Capitals development camp next week. He then expects to rejoin his team in Russia.
Rounds 2-7 were Friday.
On a conference call Wednesday, MacLellan said there were discussions about dealing the 20th pick for an established player who could help the team immediately. Instead, the Capitals chose a young, powerful skater with a booming one-timer that will bring needed skill to the Capitals’ prospect pool.
“He’s a really good player,” MacLellan said, “[The scouts] liked the personality, they liked the character. Like what he’s battling through right now. Hopefully it works out and we got a really good player on our hands.”
Washington did its due diligence on Miroshnichenko’s medicals and interviewed him in-person Wednesday in Montreal.
The 20th pick was the earliest Washington has drafted since it took Jakub Vrana with the 13th pick in 2014. The Capitals did not have a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, after dealing that selection in their blockbuster deal with the Detroit Red Wings to acquire Anthony Mantha in April 2021. Washington took center Hendrix Lapierre at No. 22 in the 2020 draft and center Connor McMichael at No. 25 in the 2019 draft.
Capitals assistant GM Ross Mahoney acknowledged that Washington had its eyes set on four or five players at the 20th spot and varied in position. Washington’s typical approach to the draft has been to choose the best player available, no matter position. Mahoney said Wednesday that he felt the draft held some uncertainty in the early selections, but that there were several names that looked promising after the first round.
