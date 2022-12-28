With John Carlson sidelined indefinitely, the surging Washington Capitals are tasked with trudging forward in a tight Metropolitan Division race without their stalwart defenseman.

Carlson was logging the most ice time on the team before he suffered an injury in Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. He was transported to a hospital after he took a puck to the right side of his face. Carlson, who needed stitches, was released Saturday and continues to see doctors on a daily basis. There is no timetable for his return.

