WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils traded opportune looks Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena, with scoring lanes opening up left and right in the final minutes. But only the visitors took full advantage of their chances after a sleepy, sluggish matinee turned frantic late.
The Capitals fell, 4-3, in overtime after Washington’s two-goal rally in the final seven minutes of the third period had tied it. Nico Hischier got the winner for the Devils at 2:56, beating Ilya Samsonov for the second time, and Washington fell to an inexplicable 0-7 in games decided in overtime.
Capitals center Lars Eller had the puck on his stick for the potential game-winner just moments earlier, but the puck rolled on him, and he missed the net.
“Tonight was not a clean game for us, and I feel like we were chasing,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “A lot of credit to the guys in the third period for continuing to push and stay positive and look for chances and look to create and we end up ... getting a tie, but we had the first look in overtime to put it away, and it just didn’t drop.”
Nic Dowd cut Washington’s deficit to 3-2 when he flipped the puck up in the air and battled it past Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood with 6:38 left in regulation. Conor Sheary got the equalizer with 3:47 to go after Blackwood (27 saves) misplayed the puck directly to Eller, who slipped a feed to Sheary with the open net in front of him.
“I’ll take 20 of those a year if I could,” Sheary said of Blackwood’s giveaway. “Kind of a fortunate bounce.”
New Jersey (13-15-5) grabbed a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period with Hischier’s tip-in of Damon Severson’s shot through traffic. The Devils had taken a 2-0 lead by scoring twice in 74 seconds of the first: Yegor Sharangovich deposited Jack Hughes’s rebound at 7:15 before Severson struck with a one-timer from the left circle at 8:29.
“We gave up so many odd-man rushes trying to keep pucks in or just being on the wrong side of the puck,” Dowd said. “I think that just overshadowed our in-zone time a little bit.”
Defenseman John Carlson brought the Capitals (20-6-8) within one with a snipe from the right dot with 46.6 seconds left in the first. It was Washington’s first four-on-four goal of the season.
Samsonov, playing in his third consecutive game, made 33 saves to keep the Capitals within striking distance.
Here’s what to know from Sunday’s loss:
More roster moves
The Capitals again had a muddled lineup. Forwards Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie were late scratches with non-covid-19 illnesses, and defenseman Martin Fehervary and backup goalie Vitek Vanecek remained out while in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols.
“It’s another crazy day for the Caps,” forward Tom Wilson said. “You’re just adjusting on the fly. Proud of the team for battling back — it’s an early game, you wake up, it’s not a lineup that was expected, and there’s guys all over the place jumping in.”
Eller returned Sunday after he missed Friday’s win in Detroit with a non-covid illness. Forward Michael Sgarbossa also was back in the lineup, and Aliaksei Protas was sent to the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa.
Defensemen Justin Schultz and Nick Jensen and forward Daniel Sprong were activated from the covid list. Jensen briefly left the game in the first period after blocking a shot by Severson but played normal minutes the rest of the way.
Center of attention
Backstrom’s absence means the 34-year-old center has played just three games. He opened the season on long-term injured reserve while rehabbing his hip, made his season debut in mid-December and then landed on the covid list for 10 days. He came back and played twice before sitting out Sunday.
He has averaged 17:01 of ice time and has three assists.
The Capitals still have played only one game with their four top centers: Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Eller and Dowd. Sgarbossa filled in Sunday, serving on the third line.
Power outage
After going 0 for 1 on Sunday, Washington has converted 2 of 30 power-play opportunities in its past 12 games. Fittingly, the Capitals’ only power-play goals in that stretch have come from captain Alex Ovechkin, who set the NHL record for career power-play goals in Friday’s win over Detroit.
That record tally was the Capitals’ first on the power play since Dec. 15, when Ovechkin scored during an overtime loss at Chicago. The previous time a Capitals player other than Ovechkin scored on the power play was defenseman Dmitry Orlov’s game-winner Nov. 28 at Carolina.
“Certainly some things we can do better with regard to puck battles and breakouts and that sort of thing,” Laviolette said. “I think if we can ever get to a point where we get guys back and we can work on some things on the ice and get some rhythm back, some timing back, that will help as well.”
Washington managed just one shot on its lone power play Sunday.
A steadying force
Carlson’s goal was his eighth of the season. He has two goals and four assists in the past three games. Amid all of the injuries and covid-related issues that have ravaged Washington, he has yet to miss a game, notching 32 points in 34 contests.
Carlson had minor knee surgery in the offseason, which he said led to a brief adjustment period. But he has found his rhythm as the season has rolled on, and the 31-year-old is now tied with Bengt Gustafsson (554) for the seventh-most points in franchise history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.