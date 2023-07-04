HKN-MIROSHNICHENKO

“It’s been my dream to play in the NHL,” Ivan Miroshnichenko said through an interpreter. “I’m just pursuing my dream.” 

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

The last time Ivan Miroshnichenko was in Washington, the Capitals forward wasn’t allowed to get on the ice. Washington had selected Miroshnichenko with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 draft, and while he came to the Capitals’ annual development camp and participated in off-ice activities, he wasn’t cleared to play hockey after undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

A year later, Miroshnichenko, 19, is cancer-free, fully healthy and impressing his development camp teammates — as well as the fans who have gathered at Washington’s practice facility for a glimpse of Miroshnichenko on the ice.

